St. Kitts and Nevis Government brings significant relief for passenger bus operators

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 08, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today (Thursday, July 08) announced a slew of new measures that will help to stimulate economic activity and bring much needed relief to vulnerable groups across the Federation that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic – one such group being passenger bus operators. As part of the protocols implemented to protect citizens and residents and slow the spread of COVID-19, passenger bus owners and operators were asked to limit the seating capacity to 50 percent of the established capacity to facilitate physical distancing. Speaking at his press conference at the NEMA Conference Room, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said his Cabinet has decided to “reinstate the annual Import Duty exemption for 16 tyres (4 tyres per quarter), four pairs of brake pads and three pairs of brake shoes for ‘H’ passenger buses.”

Prime Minister Harris used the opportunity to thank the bus operators for understanding the reality of COVID-19 and for appreciating the Government’s position that life must come first.“Some of them very readily understood that if we are to control the spread, if we are to control the virus, they couldn’t be carrying the same number of passengers as they did before the community spread and so I again say thank you for appreciating that.

