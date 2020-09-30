St. Kitts and Nevis Government committed to protecting the reputation of the country’s CBI Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 29, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to protecting the reputation and gains of the Federation’s platinum-brand Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme – the world’s oldest and most trusted economic citizenship programme. This was reiterated by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris when he, along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Mr. Les Khan, participated in a webinar dubbed, “St. Kitts and Nevis.

The webinar, moderated by the Ms. Emma Brain of Gulf News based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, took place earlier today (Tuesday, September 29) and offered prospective investors around the world insight into the history, benefits and operations of St. Kitts and Nevis’ programme, including its strict and robust due diligence procedures.

