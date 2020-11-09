St. Kitts and Nevis Government consults with the private sector on matters of the economy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 06, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today (Friday, November 06) solicited the input and contributions from representatives of the private sector and civil society that will be instrumental in shaping the strategies and programmes of the Government that can fast-track a speedy recovery of the Federation’s economy.

This was done during a national dialogue, hosted by the Ministry of Finance, at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel. It was attended by Ministers of the Federal Cabinet, senior government officials, representatives of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and members of the private sector drawn from the financial services, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), agriculture, manufacturing and tourism sectors, among others.

