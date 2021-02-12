St. Kitts and Nevis Government continues its substantial investment in the education of the nation’s youth

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 11, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Understanding that tertiary level education makes one of the greatest contributions to the Federation’s overall growth and development, the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration remains resolute in its commitment to assist its citizens and residents to pursue and achieve a higher education.

Prime Minister Harris gave this reassurance when he addressed the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 10. At that ceremony, students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form College were presented with scholarships to continue their educational journey.

“Education is empowerment. The ability of a good education to lift people up and inspire those around them should not be underestimated,” said Prime Minister Harris in his remarks. The prime minister stated that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, should be able to access a high-quality education.

