St. Kitts and Nevis Government holds productive meeting with IMF officials

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris today (Tuesday, June 22) held fruitful discussions with officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during a virtual meeting, which focused on the economic performance of the twin island Federation.The IMF team was led by Mr. Bas Bakker, Division Chief of the Carribean II Division in the Western Hemisphere Department. He was supported by Mr. Gonzalo Salinas, Economist; Analyst Janne Akseli Hukka; Carolina Brozdowski, and Analyst, Raadhika Vishvesh.

During the productive discussions, Prime Minister Harris stated that the COVID-19 pandemic remains the single most significant challenge faced by the Federation. The prime minister noted however that his Government is encouraged by the progress of its vaccination programme, which as at Monday (June 21) had seen 67.6 percent of the target population receiving at least their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 35 percent having received both shots.

