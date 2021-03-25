St. Kitts and Nevis Government passes Bill to regulate its Gaming Industry

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has moved to strengthen the Federation’s gaming industry and in doing so, protect the nation’s international reputation as a responsible member of the global community with the passing of the Gaming (Control) Bill, 2021.The Gaming (Control) Bill, 2021 provides for the effective and comprehensive regulation of the Gaming Industry within Saint Christopher and Nevis and for other incidental matters.

The second reading of the Bill was moved in today’s (Thursday, March 25) Sitting of the National Assembly by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.“Beyond compliance with our international obligations, the Bill seeks to regularize the gaming sector to capture and enhance operating principles for persons involved in the sector and to streamline existing provisions.

