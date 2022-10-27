St. Kitts and Nevis Government pledges to root out Public Sector corruption

The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration remains steadfast in its pledge to eliminate corruption from the Public Sector with the implementation of its Anti-Corruption/Good Governance programme.

This position was taken by Prime Minister Dr. Drew and Attorney General the Honourable Garth Wilkin on a number of occasions and was again highlighted by the Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd JP as she delivered the Throne Speech at the opening of the new Parliamentary Session on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

As part of its Anti-Corruption/Good Governance programme, the Government intends to amend the relevant legislation that will finally give the Integrity Commission the teeth needed to address corruption by public officials in St. Kitts and Nevis.