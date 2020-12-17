St. Kitts and Nevis Government to continue investment in the country’s national security infrastructure

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of National Security has been allotted a total of $86,177,834 million dollars in budgetary allocation for the financial year January 01 to December 31, 2021 that will assist in the provision of resources to improve the national security apparatus in the twin island Federation.

While presenting his people-centered 2021 Federal Budget on Tuesday, December 15, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of National Security will, for example, result in the continued improvement to the physical structures of a number of police stations that were neglected and ran into states of dilapidation under the leadership of the former administration.

