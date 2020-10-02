St. Kitts and Nevis Government to revisit the Protection of Employment Act

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 01, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In an effort to protect the interests of employees and further safeguard the stronger and safer future for all, the Team Unity administration has committed to revisiting the Protection of Employment Act to address several matters, particularly as they relate to the Severance Payments Fund.

The Protection of Employment Act was originally passed in 1986. It was revised in 2002 and is now known as the Protection of Employment Act Chapter 18.27. The Act “makes certain provisions in respect of termination of employment; the establishment of a Severance Payments Fund; payment of severance payments to employees; and for other related or incidental matters.”Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, while speaking at his monthly press conference today (Thursday, October 01).

