St. Kitts and Nevis Government to roll out its mass vaccination programme shortly

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 15, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts and Nevis received its first two thousand (2,000) doses of COVID-19 vaccines last week, and by the end of this month the Federation is expected to receive an additional 21,600 doses as a result of its participation in the COVID-19 Global Access (COVAX) Facility.Moreover, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has pledged $600,000 to assist St. Kitts and Nevis in procuring extra vaccines, while the Government of India and other allies have expressed their willingness to aid the Federation in the form of vaccine donations.

The Ministry of Health is now making final preparations for the roll out of its mass vaccination programme that will encompass frontline workers and the ordinary citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis. “These additional donations from multiple sources will enhance our ability to roll out our mass vaccination programme.

