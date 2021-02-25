St. Kitts and Nevis has a strong record of vaccination, says Prime Minister Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 24, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and local medical experts continue to advocate for citizens and residents to accept the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine when it becomes available to them free of cost. Speaking on last night’s (Tuesday, February 23) edition of Leadership Matters, Prime Minister Harris reminded nationals and those tuned in to the popular programme that St. Kitts and Nevis has a highly commendable record of vaccination.

“A number of vaccination programmes come readily to mind. Measles, Mumps and Rubella; Diphtheria, Pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus; yellow fever; Hepatitis inactivated polio; oral polio vaccine; DPT, and the Human Papillomavirus vaccines. All these vaccination programmes and more have helped us to have a very outstanding record in healthcare delivery.Prime Minister Harris noted that all these different vaccines have helped to save many lives and that “we must add the COVID-19 vaccine to our list.

