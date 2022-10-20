St Kitts and Nevis inducts two new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors

Jalen Monzac and Iana Franks were introduced as the new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYAs) for St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, during an induction ceremony held at the Department of Youth Empowerment.

CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYAs) are a regional network of young Caribbean nationals mandated by CARICOM Heads of Governments to advocate for and educate young people about regional priorities such as AIDS and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

Director of Youth Empowerment, Pierre Liburd, who served as a CYA in the early 2000s, said that the opportunities presented to the young people through this programme are extremely beneficial.