St. Kitts and Nevis issues stricter travel advisory to further protect its borders against COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has updated its Travel Advisory guidelines for nationals and international travellers in order to step up efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 2019) reaching and entering the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis.As it relates to international travellers to St. Kitts and Nevis, persons arriving from China, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Europe, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA) are “strongly advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time.”

“You will be refused entry unless an exceptional case for entry is made,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said on Sunday (March 22, 2020) during a national address.Additionally, it was announced that “all non-national travellers arriving from any other international destination will go through an advanced screening process at the point of entry regardless of [the] point of origin.” They may also “be refused entry” into St. Kitts and Nevis.

Further, all non-national travellers arriving from any other international destination will be “subjected to a mandatory quarantine period of not less than 14 days at government-designated quarantine sites and will receive health checks by Ministry of Health designated quarantine officials on a daily basis.”

Citizens were advised by Prime Minister Harris to “avoid all non-essential travel to countries or jurisdictions where COVID-19 cases are confirmed and where there is local/community transmission. These countries include the aforementioned China, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Europe, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).”

Citizens of the federation arriving from the destinations above or any other jurisdiction will also be subject to entry screening and a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival.A press conference is scheduled for (Tuesday, March 24, 2020) where additional information will be shared with the public.