St. Kitts and Nevis leads the Caribbean SIDS dialogue at UNESCO on the digital transformation of education policy

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Min. of Education addressed an audience of Ministers, Ambassadors, the UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, and UNESCO education policy experts, at a policy forum conference today on the theme of TRANSFORMATION OF EDUCATION IN THE DIGITAL AGE, hosted by the UN specialized agency, UNESCO.

As the only minister from the English-speaking Caribbean region to address the opening session of the High-Level forum, Minister Hanley emphasized that the digitalisation of education framework has clear benefits, but a delicate balance must be struck in considering the issues of resources, capacity limitations and connectivity.

Referring to the Federation’s National Statement made at the 2021 UNESCO General Conference, he reiterated St. Kitts and Nevis’ experience in that

“… important lessons had been learnt during the COVID pandemic-provoked disruption to the education system. Despite laudable benefits to digitalise the learning process, it cannot be a substitute for the pedagogical knowledge and skills imparted by the teacher in the face-to-face experience. This is the basis for quality education, regardless of how it is delivered.”