St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Agriculture attends Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II in Trinidad and Tobago

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Samal Duggins, is currently in Trinidad and Tobago for the CARICOM Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II, which runs from August 19-21, 2022. The forum is being held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, Trinidad, under the theme “Transforming Agriculture through Innovation and Investment”

It is Minister Duggins’ first ministerial engagement abroad since assuming the portfolio of Minister of Agriculture on August 13, 2022. He is being accompanied by Reiner Ferdinand, Agriculture Extension Officer.

The forum forms part of CARICOM’s mandate to commercialise the Agri-Food systems across the region and is an ideal platform designed to stimulate conversations among key stakeholders, such as policymakers, potential foreign and local investors, farmers, distributors, to amplify investments and achieve the vision of reducing the food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.