St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health Encourages Persons to Donate Blood to the Blood Bank

Source: SKNVibes
The Ministry of Health and the Joseph N France General Hospital Executive Management Committee would like to announce some critical changes to be enacted immediately to ensure the continued improvement of quality patient care to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Blood Bank of the JNF Hospital will be accepting blood donations from suitable donors during the regular working hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. However, the hospital wishes to inform the public that in cases of emergency, no suitable donor would be rejected at any time.

The Ministry of Health would also like to announce the commencing of a series of outreach activities to increase the national blood donor pool and the reactivation of the national blood donor registry to prevent the frequent shortages of blood products nationally.

