St. Kitts and Nevis monitoring 186 active COVID-19 cases in isolation; six hospitalized

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2021 (SKNIS)

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws announced on the June 16 edition of the NEOC COVID-19 Press Briefing that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is currently monitoring 186 active cases of the COVID-19 virus with six persons currently hospitalized.“At present, we have 186 active cases and we have 20 recoveries during this time period. During this period we have had a total of 13 hospitalizations, seven individuals have since been discharged, stable, and so at the present, we have six cases in the hospital and one, in particular, is experiencing moderate COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. Laws. “And so, the cadre of case managers are monitoring these 186 cases closely and we are trying our best to have all of them recover as has been our experience so far.”

Between March 2020 to present, St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded a total of 251 confirmed COVID-19 cases – 236 in St. Kitts and 15 in Nevis with 65 fully recovered and zero deaths.While presenting the Health Emergency Operating Committee (HEOC) Situation Report, Dr. Laws said that on June 12, 13 positive results were received, nine were received on June 13, and on June 14, 17 positive results were received. On Tuesday, June 15, they received 18 positive results and seven today, June 16.

Dr. Laws said that since the new wave of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis on May 19, 2021, 206 positive cases have been added to the Federation’s COVID-19 tally. She reiterated that of the 206 cases, 20 have since recovered.

