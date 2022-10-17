kn_flag

St Kitts and Nevis moves to strengthen and improve its Citizenship by Investment Programme for enhanced sustainability

Source: SKNVibes
AG Garth Wilkin
Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, said that the Government of St Kitts and Nevis is strengthening and improving its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for enhanced sustainability.

“We are in the process of putting things in place so that we can have the [CBI] Programme for a long time. We are going to do things right … because we see that it is important” said the Honourable Wilkin during his October 13 appearance on Issues SKN on Freedom FM 106.5.

“We have met with local developers – the Prime Minister [Dr Terrance Drew] and I. We have had discussions with international investors, some who want to come into the Federation and some who want to come back into the Federation,” said the Minister.

