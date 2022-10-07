St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Carnival is beneficial to the tourism sector

Chair of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee, Shannon Hawley shed some insights on how the carnival season is beneficial to the tourism sector during her appearance at the National Carnival Media Briefing at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on October 10.

“Ultimately the goal is to ensure that beds are filled just like how every other carnival in the region is promoted. We want to ensure that we have carnival lovers from around the region and internationally coming in and the trickle-down effect is felt,” said Ms. Hawley. “Carnival is not a three-day music festival, it is an event where we are encouraging individuals to come in for our power week especially, which is the last week.