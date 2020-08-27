St. Kitts and Nevis nationals commend Prime Minister Harris’ Leadership during uncertain times

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 27, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A number of nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis used Tuesday (August 25) night’s edition of Leadership Matters to record their appreciation and commendation to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris for his staunch leadership of the country during these uncertain terms brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the arrival of the deadly coronavirus in the Federation, St. Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of the Dr. Harris-led Team Unity administration, had the lowest debt to GDP ratio among all independent countries of the OECS, and the highest per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the subregion.

One caller to the programme thanked the honourable prime minister for keeping the residents safe from the spread of COVID-19. He added, “When I look at St. Kitts, we have no active cases, we still have no deaths and I would like to hear more of the media thanking you for keeping us safe because the measures that you have put in place were a success.”

