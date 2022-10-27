St Kitts and Nevis’ new session of Parliament opens with record number of female MPs

Two new females joined the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, during its Ceremonial Opening held at the St Kitts Marriott Resort. At the session, the Honourable Lanien Blanchette was elected Speaker of the National Assembly while the Honourable Latoya Jones was elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The new additions bring the total number of female federal parliamentarians to five, the most ever in the history of the twin-island Federation. The other female MPs are the Honourable Minister Marsha Henderson, and the Honourable Senators Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Isalean Phillip. Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd, highlighted this achievement as she delivered the Throne Speech during the Sitting.