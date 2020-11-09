St. Kitts and Nevis observes Remembrance Day to honour fallen war veterans

Basseterre, St.Kitts, November 8, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Governor General, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Dr Timothy Harris, on Sunday (November 8) led the country as it joined the other Commonwealth nations in commemoration of the 102nd Anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War (1914-1918), and also in observance of the end of the Second World War (1939-1945).

A Remembrance Day Religious Service, organised by the National Church Councils in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, was held at 8:00 am at the Cenotaph (War Memorial) in Fortlands, Basseterre, to pay respects to the heroes who gave their lives during the two Great Wars.After the laying of wreaths, names of the twenty men from St. Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla who gave their lives in the Great War of 1914-1918 were read by the Chaplain of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

