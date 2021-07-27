St. Kitts and Nevis offers most powerful CBI passport in the Caribbean for fifth straight year

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, July 26, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The latest 2021 independent Henley & Partners Passport Index found that St. Kitts and Nevis’ passport has moved up one place in the global rankings since 2020 with the world’s 24th most powerful passport out of 199 countries. The St. Kitts and Nevis passport also increased the number of countries citizens can travel to visa-free reaching 157 countries from 156 in 2020.

The Henley & Partners Passport Index, the industry’s most respected global ranking, found that all other Caribbean citizenship-by-investment programmes rank behind St. Kitts and Nevis which has long been recognised as operating the region’s Platinum Standard citizenship programme. Within the Caribbean, other programmes were ranked as follows: Antigua and Barbuda (29th place), St. Lucia (31st) and Granada (33rd). Dominica was ranked behind all Caribbean programmes in 34th place with visa-free access to just 143 countries, 14 places below St. Kitts and Nevis. Other CBI programmes around the world ranked even lower such as Vanuatu (39th), Montenegro (47th) and Turkey (56th).

