St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots make history with inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY win at Warner Park

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots were crowned champions in the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY after two thrilling matches at Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The first edition of THE 6IXTY, staged by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), saw men’s and women’s teams compete in a new 60-ball tournament featuring many of the best cricketers from around the world with SKYEXCH, the title sponsor for 2022.

Fans turned out in large numbers to show support for the Patriots as the local team took to the pitch over the weekend. The large crowds at Warner Park indicated that the sport of cricket is well loved across the Federation, with many local vendors also benefitting from the hosting of THE 6IXTY games and the upcoming Hero CPL T20 2022.

In an exciting final game, the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots took down the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to lift the Universe Boss SKYEXCH 6IXTY trophy for the first time ever.