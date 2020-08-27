St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister congratulates India on its 74th Anniversary of Independence

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 27, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has extended congratulations to the Government and people of India on the attainment of its 74th anniversary of Independence. Independence Day in India is celebrated annually on August 15. It marks the end of British rule in 1947 and the establishment of a free and independent Indian nation.

Prime Minister Harris, in a letter to Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi, stated, “Your prudent management of India these past years has enabled your country to continue to withstand the most severe socio-economic consequences of COVID-19. With you at the helm, India has proven itself to be a major player on the world stage, even while working for the upliftment of the most disadvantaged in society through several initiatives in the Health, ICT and Education Sector.”

