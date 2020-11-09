St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Congratulates President-elect Biden

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 7 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Dear Mr. President-elect Joseph Biden,

On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, please accept my sincerest congratulations to you on your historic and most significant victory in the 2020 US Presidential elections, held on Tuesday, November 03.Mr. President-elect, allow me through this medium to also extend warmest congratulations to your electoral running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and your campaign staff for the hard-fought and historic win.

As you accept the mantle afforded to you as the 46th President of the United States of America, allow me to reaffirm the commitment of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to continue the longstanding mutual relationship that exists between the Federation and the USA, one that was built on mutual respect and support.

READ MORE>>