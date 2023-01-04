kn_flag

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Welcomes New Year’s Babies

Source: SKNVibes
The first two babies born in St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023 are both males. The Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew today (Tuesday 3rd January 2023) visited the Joseph N. France General Hospital, bearing gifts, to congratulate the mothers of the first two babies born within the Federation.

The Prime Minister congratulated the mothers and offered advice as he cradled and admired the babies.

The two mothers gave birth to healthy infant boys, both over seven (7) pounds.

Mrs. Fustina Williams gave birth on New Year’s Day to a baby boy weighing seven (7) pounds and four (4) ounces, and on January 2nd, 2023, Ms. Joelly Dunn gave birth to a seven (7) pound eight (8) ounce baby boy.

