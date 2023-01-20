St. Kitts and Nevis pushes forward with preparations for COP28

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to push forward with its plans and preparations for the 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will convene from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was according to the Minister of Environment and Climate Action, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on January 18 at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room.

“We are going to COP 28, and we have made a decision to expand our delegation. The Department of [Environment] has been working very closely with the New York Mission in terms of selecting persons. We have selected another young person who would be part of our Oasis Delegation, so they have one full year of training and development to lend to the Loss and Damage Conversation.