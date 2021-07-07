St. Kitts and Nevis receives high praise from the International Monetary Fund on its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 06, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of the Team Unity administration, has been commended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its strong management of the COVID-19 pandemic.The IMF, in its Staff Concluding Statement of the 2021 Article IV Mission published today, Tuesday, July 06, stated that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on St. Kitts and Nevis’ tourism-dependent economy has been severe, “despite timely government actions that kept domestic infections in 2020 the lowest in the Western Hemisphere.”

The report further stated, “At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the government swiftly restricted inbound travel, introduced safety protocols including a month-long national lockdown, and procured protective and medical equipment. The subsequent reopening of borders from end-October 2020 has been accompanied by strict safety protocols. The response measures effectively mitigated the pandemic’s human cost with St. Kitts and Nevis having had the lowest per capita case count in the Western Hemisphere and no mortalities in 2020.”

