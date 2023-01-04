kn_flag

inSKN

St. Kitts and Nevis receives timely UNESCO technical assistance on education policy development

Source: SKNVibes
UNESCO1
Assistance, Development, Education, Policy, St. Kitts, UNESCO

A few days into the New Year, the UN specialised Paris-based agency, UNESCO, confirmed to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis some positive developments. This has resulted in the twin-island Federation being identified for high-level expertise and assistance in developing its education policy framework.

Following months of intense efforts submitting proposals to, and lobbying at, UNESCO headquarters in Paris, on the basis of some five substantive technical assistance projects identified by the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO, two central projects have been approved by UNESCO experts, with funds just under US $50,000.

These encompass implementing an institutional framework for professionalising the teaching force and strengthening the Federation’s accreditation systems and processes of higher-level qualifications.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

JNF Hospital10

One hospitalized in critical condition

DESPITE pleas from the National Carnival Committee and the various law enforcement agencies for all to be on their best behaviour during Parade Day, a

January 5, 2023