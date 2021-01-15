St. Kitts and Nevis records year after year reduction in major crimes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Crime statistics in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to trend in the right direction, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris stating that the Federation has recorded year after year reduction in major crimes, including homicides.A total of ten homicides was recorded in the Federation in 2020, compared to 12 homicides committed in 2019.

“We ended 2020 with a 20 percent reduction in major crimes when compared to 2019. Additionally, our detection rose to 50 percent, the best detection rate so far. This is the third year in a row that we have experienced such significant reduction in major crimes,” said Prime Minister Harris, who is also Minister of National Security.The prime minister said the immediate goal of his Government is to enhance the safety and security of St. Kitts and Nevis to such an extent that homicides are reduced even further to a single digit.

