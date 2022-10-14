St. Kitts and Nevis represented at 23rd annual US-Africa Trade and Investment Conference

The St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) is currently participating in the 23rd Annual US-Africa Trade & Investment Conference (AfrICANDO) 2022 in Miami Florida from October 10-13 2022, which brings together business leaders, investment promotion authorities, and other government officials to showcase trade and investment opportunities.

According to www.agoacsonetwork.org, AfrICANDO is designed to assist civil society organizations (CSOs), micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs), and the African Diaspora in creating linkages with US businesses and other stakeholders by navigating US-Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation using AGOA benefits; reaching new markets; expanding their distribution networks; generating end client inquiries; increasing their product/service visibility, and leveraging African Diaspora skills, investment and advocacy to fast track development.