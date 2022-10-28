kn_flag

St. Kitts and Nevis represented at GCF Policy Makers Workshop in Saint Lucia

Source: SKNVibes
St. Kitts and Nevis was represented at a two-day GCF Policy Makers Workshop, which took place in Saint Lucia from October 19-20, 2022. Ms. Tonisha Weekes, Liaison Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and Ms. Jeanelle Kelly, Quarantine Officer at the Department of Agriculture attended the workshop.

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) is currently implementing its CARICOM AgREADY project funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF). This project aims to strengthen the foundation for a climate-responsive agricultural sector in the Caribbean. The AgREADY project seeks to raise the profile of the agricultural sector in GCF’s climate financing prioritization processes by implementing an evidence-based and inter-sectoral strategy for developing and rebranding Caribbean agriculture as “low-emissions”, to enhance market opportunities and attract private sector investments.

