St. Kitts and Nevis signs commitment for early access to COVID-19 vaccines

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 15, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken the necessary steps and made the necessary commitments to ensure the Federation is able to gain early access to safe COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) vaccines when such vaccines become available.

While making a presentation in the Thursday, October 15 sitting of the National Assembly on the ongoing preparations for the full reopening of the Federation’s borders, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reported that St. Kitts and Nevis has joined the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access facility (COVAX Facility), which provides an opportunity for member states to benefit from a portfolio of vaccine candidates using a range of technology platforms produced by manufacturers across the world.

