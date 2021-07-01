St. Kitts and Nevis’ St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve to be featured in the Jeju Island Secretariat Newsletter

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 30 2021(SKNVIBES)

“The UNESCO-accredited Man and Biosphere site in St. Kitts and Nevis is undertaking a major clean- up and physical enhancement operation, courtesy of funding provided by the UNESCO Participation Programme. It aimed is at enhancing the attractiveness as the only biosphere site in the English-speaking Caribbean Region commissioned in 2011. The UNESCO St. Mary’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Committee has undertaken the task of cleaning up the Cayon River, Hermitage Estate and the Hermitage and Keys Bay areas. These activities are ongoing amidst the setbacks caused by the current COVID-19-triggered restricted movement in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Clean-up Project which was officially launched during the March 24, 2021 edition of the government radio and television show ‘Working for You,’ is timely, and seeks to address longstanding environmental issues that, when resolved would translate to benefits for the MAB Communities of Canada, Keys, Cayon and Ottley’s Villages. Project Coordinator for St. Mary’s MAB, Mrs. Telca Daniel Wallace, said that an extensive Community Outreach Programme is being done as a critical sensitization and awareness component to highlight the importance of the sustainable disposal of solid waste.

READ MORE>>