St. Kitts and Nevis stands with the OAS in its stance against inequality and discrimination

Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas addressed the 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Thursday, October 06, 2022, under the theme ‘Together against Inequality and Discrimination.’

Minister Douglas told his OAS colleagues that the theme chosen for the 52nd General Assembly is timely and fitting, particularly at a time when the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been taking active steps to address the issues of inequality and discrimination in its short time in office.

“My delegation deems most relevant the theme of the 52nd General Assembly, ‘Together Against Inequality and Discrimination’ since we continue to confront the longstanding realities of inequality and discrimination, scourges exacerbated across our Hemisphere in states already burdened by the devastating challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.