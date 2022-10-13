St Kitts and Nevis strengthening response to gender-based violence

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is strengthening its response to gender-based violence by pursuing a multi-pronged approach that will tackle system and cultural reforms.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Junior Minister and Minister responsible for Social Development and Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, shared some of the reforms taken as she addressed the 83rd Session for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). The October 10-28 meeting is being held in Geneva, Switzerland.

“To improve in this area, the Department of Gender Affairs has taken the initiative to build stronger relationships with the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU), and support the unit’s efforts to increase capacity by recruiting and training more officers in gender-sensitive response and investigation practices.