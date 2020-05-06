St. Kitts and Nevis successfully contains the first wave of COVID-19, as 12 out of 15 patients officially recover

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 05, 2020 (SKNIS)

Twelve of the 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis have now recovered.Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws shared the news with members of the press and other viewers and listeners who tuned in to the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Monday, May 05, 2020.

“We have been successful in containing the first wave of the COVID-19 cases,” Dr Laws said, after recognizing the tremendous dedication of the men and women that make up the Health Emergency Operations Centre. “On the ground, we continue active surveillance for coronavirus disease cases, and we continue aggressive tracing of contacts of cases.”

A total of 318 persons have been sampled and tested for the coronavirus in the twin-island federation with 303 negative results returning. The CMO announced that there are zero results pending and more importantly, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.

The last announced confirmed positive result of the coronavirus in St Kitts and Nevis was April 19, 2020. The success to date is testament to the robust public safety measures instituted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to test, quarantine and conduct extensive contact tracing of suspected COVID-19 cases.

“This is our reasonable service,” CMO Laws added. Dr Laws ended her presentation by quoting Desmond Tutu, a renowned South African Anglican cleric. Tutu won a Nobel Peace Prize Award in 1984. He said, “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”