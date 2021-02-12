St. Kitts and Nevis supports ILO launch of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour In The Americas

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 11, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Today, February 11, 2021, St. Kitts and Nevis joined the rest of the regional member states of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the launch of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour in the Americas, under the theme #EndChildLabour2021. This year-long campaign against Child Labour is deemed appropriate by the ILO, particularly given the persistent child labour practices in some Caribbean and Latin American countries.

Minister of Labour, Hon Wendy C. Phipps, was careful to note that child labour practices are non-existent in St. Kitts and Nevis, but our Federation was, nevertheless, obligated to do its part in spreading the message that child labour is fundamentally wrong and should be brought to an end.She said: “St. Kitts and Nevis has no child labour practices and, as such, our jurisdiction has never had to be named by the ILO as a Country engaged in such illegal labour market activity,” Minister Phipps said. ‘However, it is well known that some CARICOM countries and a number of our Latin American territories are engaged in the practice of child labour.

READ MORE>>