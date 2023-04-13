St.Kitts And Nevis Takes Steps To Tackle Drug Abuse And Its Impacts By Developing A National Drug Plan

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention is taking concrete steps to tackle drug abuse and its impacts on the society, and continues to solicit feedback from relevant stakeholders on the development of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Drug Plan 2023-2028.

The Council held its third Round of Consultations today, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the NEMA Conference Room. It brought together stakeholders from various fields and departments for robust discussions on developing the 5-year action plan and identifying opportunities for collaboration across stakeholders.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Ms. Cecile Hull said the development of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Drug Plan will guide the country along its path toward full abuse prevention and widespread awareness.