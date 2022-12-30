kn_flag

St. Kitts and Nevis to benefit from Afreximbank $1.5 billion funding for participating Caribbean Countries

The Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has approved US$1.5 billion funding to enable member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) that have ratified the Partnership Agreement with Afreximbank to tap into the Bank’s various financial opportunities.

Following the introduction of the Afreximbank Partnership Agreement on September 1, 2022, during the inaugural Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) held in Bridgetown, Barbados, this Board approval was received from nine CARICOM member nations. The pact, which was recently ratified by Barbados and is currently undergoing ratification by the other 8 signatories, is still open for accession by the remaining 6 CARICOM members.

