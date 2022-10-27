St Kitts and Nevis to establish elite sports academy and forge key international partnerships

Athletes from St. Kitts and Nevis stand to gain from the Government’s thrust to develop policies and programmes that will help to open lanes of success on the local, regional and international stage. The plan calls for establishing a sports academy and partnerships with overseas colleges and universities.

The Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd, noted the importance of sports and sports development in encouraging a healthier population and increasing global attention for the twin-island Federation during the delivery of the Throne Speech at the Ceremonial Opening of the Federal Parliament on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).