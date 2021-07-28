St. Kitts and Nevis to welcome its newest Cuban trained professionals

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 27 2021(SKNVIBES)

Four St. Kitts and Nevis citizens have recently graduated from Cuban Universities. They are Dr. Crystal Parris-Caines, Dr. Andrew Carlos Liburd, Dr. Rhenez Thompson and Dr. Kha-lis Farrell, who are all enthused about serving their communities on their return home.Dr. Andrew Carlos Liburd, who studied at the Faculty of Stomatology (Dentistry), University of Medical Sciences, hails from Nevis where he completed his secondary education and is the latest member of his family to follow the medical tradition. His father, Dr. A. Linton Liburd, is well known, and his four siblings are also medical doctors.

Dr. Rhenez R. Thompson, who studied at the University of Medical Sciences, grew up in Sandy Point where she completed her secondary education and later graduated from the CFB College. She has always had a fascination for the sciences and taught Science and Math at the Verchild’s High School, then received a scholarship to study Medicine in Cuba and began her studies in 2014. She expresses her thanks to God, her family, Church and the former and present Ambassadors to Cuba for their support and encouragement.

