St Kitts and Nevis updates guidance on acute gastro outbreak

St Kitts and Nevis has once again addressed the issue of acute gastroenteritis on island.

The St Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) says according to a report from the Chief Medical Officer, over the past few weeks several children and adults in the Federation have been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis (AGE).

It notes this outbreak of AGE is not unique to St Kitts and Nevis, and that a similar trend is observed in several CARICOM member states.

It is reported the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has noted a multi-country increase in reported cases of AGE in children and adults and based on epidemiological information, the most likely cause of this AGE multi-country outbreak is Norovirus.