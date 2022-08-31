St. Kitts and Nevis values its relationship with Cuba, says Prime Minister Dr. Drew

The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the first Cuban-trained medical doctor to serve as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, has said that the twin-island Federation will always value the cordial relationship it shares with the Republic of Cuba.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was at the time addressing guests at a social gathering organized by the Embassy of Cuba in St. Kitts and Nevis and the St. Kitts and Nevis Cuban Alumni Association on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The event was attended by the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency David Rivero Perez and his wife; President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Cuban Alumni Association, Mr. Hollis Prentice; President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Cuba Friendship Association, Mrs. Telca Wallace, Cuban graduates, Cubans living in St. Kitts and Nevis, and other specially invited guests.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew indicated that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1995, St. Kitts and Nevis has benefited tremendously from its relationship with Cuba, particularly as it relates to the educational opportunities available to the people.