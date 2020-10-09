St. Kitts and Nevis’ ‘very low risk’ status will attract visitors to its shores, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 08, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris this week reiterated the importance of citizens and residents adhering to the established protocols relating to COVID-19, particularly as the Federation’s borders are expected to be fully reopened to international travel at the end of this month.

Prime Minister Harris said it is imperative that the Federation maintains its status as a low risk territory for COVID-19, as this will be one of the key attractions for persons looking to travel at this time. In the latest Risk Assessment Level for COVID-19 that was updated on October 05, 2020, the United States-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) again listed the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis among countries with a very low risk of contracting COVID-19.

