St. Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Back Seabourn Odyssey

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 22 2021(SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts & Nevis celebrates the resumption of cruise tourism with the arrival of the Seabourn Odyssey, a ship in the ultra-luxury Seabourn cruise line, which will make a port call every other week during the period July to October 2021. Seabourn is recognized as one of the world’s leading luxury cruise lines, and caters to the more discerning traveler with their all-suite accommodations and industry-leading service.A symbolic ship to ship salute, live steelpan performances and the renown drummers greeted the Odyssey, her passengers and crew as it docked at South Friars Bay.

“Today is indeed a wonderful day for people of St. Kitts and Nevis as we warmly welcome the luxurious Seabourn Odyssey to our shores,” Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris said. “Tourism is one of the main drivers of the the economy, and therefore our plan is to reopen the destination for tourism and travel responsibly. We have implemented a phased approach to rebuilding the cruise sector aimed at supporting our local economy and providing our visitors with a safe and positive on-island experience.”

