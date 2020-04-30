St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to move slowly and carefully in opening up the country, says PM Harris

Basseterre St. Kitts, April 29, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to proceed with due caution as it gradually moves to restore St. Kitts and Nevis to a sense of near normalcy in the wake of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. During the Tuesday, April 28 edition of the popular Leadership Matters virtual series, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said his Team Unity administration will continue to be guided by the advice of local, regional and international health experts.

The prime minister cited a message from the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who advised countries to move in a slow and careful manner when it comes to opening up their economies.“Clearly his advice is instructive and good because if we were to move too fast to do too many things we can get a more serious surge of infections, and we have been heeding that advice.

