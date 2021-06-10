St. Kitts and Nevis will only use WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, assures PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 09, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said his Team Unity administration is committed to ensuring the highest level of safety and protection for its citizens and residents in the use of COVID-19 vaccines, and as such it will only consent to the use of vaccines that have been granted approval for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The prime minister was responding to a question posed by a caller on the latest edition of Leadership Matters on Tuesday, June 08, regarding the Government’s decision to authorize the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in St. Kitts and Nevis, in lieu of other vaccines. Prime Minister Harris responded by saying, “We have a vaccine that is used by a majority of countries around the world. The best vaccine is the one that you have, and we have one that has been tested and is widely used. When we made the judgement call, we were advised that it was best suited for our region.”

