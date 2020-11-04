St. Kitts and Nevis withdraws from participating in the CARICOM Travel Bubble

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 04, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Citing a number of health concerns to its citizens and residents, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced its withdrawal from the CARICOM Travel Bubble arrangement, which was introduced as a mechanism to facilitate low risk intra-regional travel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris made the announcement during on Tuesday (November 03) evening’s edition of Leadership Matters, saying, “Having discussed this matter at length [Monday, November 02] with the Cabinet and our National COVID-19 Task Force and arrived at a consensus, I have today advised the Secretary General of the CARICOM Secretariat, Ambassador Irwin Larocque that St Kitts and Nevis has, in our national interest, albeit for health reasons withdrawn from the bubble effective immediately.

